Brad Pitt Suffers Small Setback In Nasty Court Battle With Angelina Jolie Over $165 Million French Estate

After Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, the two continued to hold their separate stake in the company. However, in 2021, the actress told Pitt she could no longer hold ownership due to her “personal objections.”

Pitt said they agreed to find a buyer together, but Jolie backed out of talks when a decision she found unfavorable came down in their custody battle.

The actor said Jolie sold her stake in the company to a company called Tenute del Mondo which is owned by Stoli Group. Tenute del Mondo is “indirectly owned and controlled” by a Russian oligarch named Yuri Shefler.