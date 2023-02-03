Breaking Cover: 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Spotted On RARE Public Outing After Indictment On Federal Charges
Former high-profile lawyer Tom Girardi was spotted on a rare public outing after being indicted by federal grand juries in Los Angeles and Chicago on charges that he allegedly embezzled more than $18 million from his clients.
Girardi, the estranged husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, was seen being driven out of his assisted living facility this week.
Clad in a blue and white button-up shirt, the 83-year-old could be spotted briefly flashing a smile in photos published by Daily Mail.
Meanwhile, Jayne was filming at her Los Angeles-based house on Friday, staying cozy in leisurewear while hosting friends.
"You know, I have something to say, but not right now," the Bravo star told reporters when asked about the charges. "You'll hear from me soon."
Girardi's charged with five counts of wire fraud, carrying a maximum 20-year prison sentence if he is convicted.
His legal troubles are mounting nearly two years after Girardi was diagnosed with late-onset Alzheimer's in March 2021. His brother Robert was named the conservator of his person and estate that same year.
It's unknown if Girardi will be deemed fit enough to stand trial.
Meanwhile, his estranged wife has also been dodging accusations amid the media frenzy.
"I have never said that I'm the victim. I am not a victim. I am simply surviving this," Jayne said in a reunion episode. "There is a very limited way in which I can express myself, because we all know everything will be picked apart, parsed and possibly turned against me."
Girardi's son-in-law David Lira also faces charges as well as Christopher Kamon, the former chief financial officer of Girardi Keese.
"Mr. Girardi and Mr. Kamon stand accused of engaging in a widespread scheme to steal from their clients and lie to them to cover up the fraud," Martin Estrada, U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, said in response. "In doing so, they allegedly preyed on the very people who trusted and relied upon them the most — their clients."