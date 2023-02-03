Kirstie Alley's Florida Mansion She Bought From Lisa Marie Presley In 2000 Hits Market For $6 Million Two Months After Actress' Passing

The Florida mansion actress Kirstie Alley purchased from Lisa Marie Presley more than two decades ago was recently put on the market for nearly $6 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Alley, who bought the mansion from Lisa Marie in 2000 for $1.5 million, reportedly used the nine-bedroom and 9.5 bathroom residence as a vacation home up until her death in December 2022 after a short battle with stage 4 colon cancer.