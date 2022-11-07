Ex-Client Of Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Girardi Refusing To Testify In State Bar’s Investigation Into Disgraced Attorney

Ex-clients accused Girardi of running his law firm like a Ponzi scheme. Many had the same story — Girardi secured them a financial settlement in a legal dispute but had excuses when it came time to pay it out.

Jayne stands accused of benefitting from her husband’s alleged embezzlement. Recently, Girardi was disbarred by the State Bar and an investigation was launched into how the Bar handled complaints against Jayne’s husband.

It was revealed this week that The State Bar Of California overlooked hundreds of complaints filed against Girardi over the years.