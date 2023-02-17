FBI Releases Secret 164-Page Dossier To Angelina Jolie Detailing Its Investigation Into Her Explosive 2016 Plane Fight With Ex-Husband Brad Pitt

However, the FBI said after meeting with Jolie she raised issues about the “adequacy of” its searches. “The parties are continuing to confer regarding these issues,” the status report read.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, Jolie filed a lawsuit, using the pseudonym Jane Doe, against the FBI. She accused the agency of refusing to turn over all records related to its investigation into her ex-husband Pitt.

The FBI investigated Jolie and Pitt’s infamous 2016 private plane incident. The actress accused her then-husband of physically attacking her on a flight from France to Los Angeles.