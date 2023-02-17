FBI Releases Secret 164-Page Dossier To Angelina Jolie Detailing Its Investigation Into Her Explosive 2016 Plane Fight With Ex-Husband Brad Pitt
The FBI has turned over a substantial batch of documents to Angelina Jolie pertaining to its investigation into Brad Pitt, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the FBI has informed the court it produced 164 pages of additional documents for Jolie, “completing production from the materials collected and reviewed.”
However, the FBI said after meeting with Jolie she raised issues about the “adequacy of” its searches. “The parties are continuing to confer regarding these issues,” the status report read.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, Jolie filed a lawsuit, using the pseudonym Jane Doe, against the FBI. She accused the agency of refusing to turn over all records related to its investigation into her ex-husband Pitt.
The FBI investigated Jolie and Pitt’s infamous 2016 private plane incident. The actress accused her then-husband of physically attacking her on a flight from France to Los Angeles.
Jolie’s lawyer said, “Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her.” In addition, she claimed Pitt poured beer on her and red wine on their children. Law enforcement was called once the plane landed.
The FBI and the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services both investigated the matter, but no criminal charges were ever filed.
In her lawsuit, Jolie said she submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for its records. She accused the agency of “unlawfully withholding the requested information.”
- Brad Pitt Suffers Small Setback In Nasty Court Battle With Angelina Jolie Over $165 Million French Estate
- Brad Pitt Demands Russian Oligarch Sit For Deposition In $250 Million Battle With Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Over 'Hostile' Takeover Of French Winery
- Brad Pitt Fighting With Angelina Jolie Over Confidential Documents She Signed After Selling Her Stake In Their $164 Million French Estate
The actress said she wants to determine how investigators reached their conclusion.
The actress’ lawyer argued, "The persistent denial of that information to Jolie [redacted] a victim of the assault herself — has hampered, and continues to hamper, her efforts to obtain for her children necessary ongoing care and medical attention and has further harmed the children in the family law system.”
In court documents, Jolie even accused the FBI agents of closing the investigation without contacting her and instead issuing a public statement.
“In response to allegations made following a flight within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States which landed in Los Angeles carrying Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation. No charges have been filed in this matter,” an FBI spokeswoman said in the statement.
In response to the lawsuit, the FBI said it had turned over 100 pages of documents and had plans to continue producing documents.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The FBI told the court it had turned over 53 pages out of 108 pages requested by Jolie in 2017. It handed over another 91 pages out of the 136 pages requested in 2020.
Jolie argued a portion of the documents were heavily redacted. The FBI said Jolie did not have a right to view the withheld information.
Pitt's rep previously said about the plane incident, "Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one- unlike the other side - but he’s not going to own anything he didn't do. He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation. Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions. Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Pitt and Jolie are battling it out in a separate legal battle over their $164 million French estate.