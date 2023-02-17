NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Believes UFO Sightings Are To Distract From Bombshell Release Of 'Epstein Client List'
Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers believes the news surrounding UFOs is meant to serve as a distraction to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback, who defines himself as a "free thinker," offered up his theory while making an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show this week.
"It's interesting timing on everything," Rodgers said. "There's a lot of other things going on in the world."
The U.S. and Canada are currently investigating three unidentified flying objects shot down over North America in recent days after a fighter jet took down a Chinese surveillance balloon earlier this month.
As they spoke about the headlines over the UFO sightings, McAfee then segued into the chemical train derailment incident that took place in East Palestine, Ohio, in early February. "There's some wild s--- going on right now, Aaron," he said, prompting Rodgers to share what was on his mind: news pertaining to the late Jeffrey Epstein.
"Did you hear about the Epstein client list about to be released?" Rodgers asked.
"There's some files that have some names on them that might be getting released pretty soon. [Ghislaine] Maxwell was the only person ever convicted of trafficking and nobody who was involved in the trafficking ever went to jail. Nothing to see here."
Comedian Kathy Griffin later blasted his UFO-Epstein theory in a post via her Twitter account. "I think it's hilarious that Aaron Rodgers is officially too crazy for the gayz. They don't want him anymore. Plus, he looks like he smells bad," she wrote.
- NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth
- Shailene Woodley Looks Worse For Wear With Windblown Hair In First Sighting Since Second Aaron Rodgers Split
- Shailene Woodley & Fiancé Aaron Rodgers Are Done For Good After Failed Attempt To Reconcile
As we previously reported, the final batch of documents with the names of those associated with the deceased financier as well as "salacious" allegations are to be unsealed in the near future. Info pertaining to at least one public figure will be included.
The docs will be released after a number of John or Jane Does mentioned in the Epstein papers did not object to their names being made public.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
This development comes years after Epstein died from suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.
Meanwhile, his right-hand woman and former girlfriend Maxwell, is now serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted for her role in the scheme.