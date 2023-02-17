NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Believes UFO Sightings Are To Distract From Bombshell Release Of 'Epstein Client List'

"It's interesting timing on everything," Rodgers said. "There's a lot of other things going on in the world."

The U.S. and Canada are currently investigating three unidentified flying objects shot down over North America in recent days after a fighter jet took down a Chinese surveillance balloon earlier this month.

As they spoke about the headlines over the UFO sightings, McAfee then segued into the chemical train derailment incident that took place in East Palestine, Ohio, in early February. "There's some wild s--- going on right now, Aaron," he said, prompting Rodgers to share what was on his mind: news pertaining to the late Jeffrey Epstein.