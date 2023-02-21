Savannah Chrisley SLAMS Mom Julie's 'INHUMANE' Prison, Claims Facility Has No Heating Or Air & Treats Service Dogs Better Than Inmates
Savannah Chrisley raged against her mother Julie Chrisley's living facility, calling the prison, where she's spending the next seven years, "inhumane" and alleging it doesn't have heating and air, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Julie and Todd Chrisley's 25-year-old daughter spoke about her mom's living conditions on the latest episode of her podcast, Unlocked, claiming the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky treats service dogs better than inmates.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Julie and Todd checked into separate facilities on January 17 after being convicted of defrauding banks out of $30 million and committing tax fraud in June 2022.
Savannah told her special guest Britney Ruby Miller: "My mom's in a facility that has no air, but yet there are service dogs for the prison that are in a heated and cooled building because it's inhumane for them not to have air.
"I read an executive order that Biden signed that said all federal inmates must be housed in environmentally-friendly facilities and I'm like, "OK, well, this is completely opposite of that."'
But the Federal Bureau of Prisons hit back at Savannah's no heating and air accusations.
"For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not release information on the conditions of confinement for any inmate or group of inmates," a spokesperson for BOP said in a statement. "However, we can share, the Bureau of Prisons' institutions are accredited by the American Correctional Association. ACA Standards cover environmental conditions, including temperature and air quality... [and] discusses temperatures in indoor living and work areas appropriate for summer and winter."
Savannah also addressed how "weird" it was to see her father in prison with gray hair. Todd is serving 12 years behind bars at FPC Pensacola in Florida.
"I will say, it's really weird seeing him with gray hair. Like, really weird," she told Britney. When asked if Todd was already gray already, Savannah responded, "He's definitely used some color over the years, and now seeing him with gray hair, I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, this is really weird.'"
RadarOnline.com told you first — despite being a 10-hour drive from each other, Julie and Todd are still able to communicate in prison. The Chrisley Knows Best duo can write letters, send emails, and possibly mail each other packages behind bars... with their wardens' approvals.
Todd and Julie were convicted of defrauding banks, but they can slowly make it back with prison jobs — if their stomachs can handle it.
As RadarOnline.com reported, they could make as little as 12 cents per hour or as much as 40 cents per hour scrubbing toilets, working in food service, on laundry duty, and more.