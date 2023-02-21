Hayden Panettiere's Brother Was Found Unresponsive In His Apartment By Friends, Desperate CPR Attempts Fell Short

Hayden Panettiere 's brother was found unresponsive and sitting upright in a chair by friends, who administered CPR and called 911 in a desperate attempt to save his life, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, Hayden's little brother, Jansen , died on Sunday at 28 years old. While his cause of death remains unclear, more details have emerged about the crucial moments after his body was discovered.

Jansen's pals grew worried when he failed to show up for a business meeting on Sunday, causing one friend to race to his apartment in New York City.

The friend found Hayden's brother sitting upright in a chair and unresponsive and began giving Jansen CPR while calling 911.