Hayden Panettiere's Brother Was Found Unresponsive In His Apartment By Friends, Desperate CPR Attempts Fell Short
Hayden Panettiere's brother was found unresponsive and sitting upright in a chair by friends, who administered CPR and called 911 in a desperate attempt to save his life, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Hayden's little brother, Jansen, died on Sunday at 28 years old. While his cause of death remains unclear, more details have emerged about the crucial moments after his body was discovered.
Jansen's pals grew worried when he failed to show up for a business meeting on Sunday, causing one friend to race to his apartment in New York City.
The friend found Hayden's brother sitting upright in a chair and unresponsive and began giving Jansen CPR while calling 911.
The details were pulled from the police report and obtained by TMZ. The outlet also spoke with Hayden's father, who revealed he talked to Jansen on Saturday night and he sounded "okay."
Hours later, he was dead.
As RadarOnline.com reported, no foul play is suspected. Jansen's cause of death will not be revealed until his autopsy is completed and the toxicology results come in.
Hayden, 33, has not addressed her brother's unexpected passing as of this post — but sources said the Heroes actress is "inconsolable" over the shocking news.
Jansen — who was an actor before becoming a graffiti artist — suffered "terrible anxiety and depression" in the years before his death. He was open about his struggles on his website, highlighting his art pieces.
He also admitted to dabbling in drugs.
Friends alluded to his mental health, revealing he was "having a rough time lately with his career" and felt as if he was "being dragged in so many directions."
Hayden was last seen with her little brother in January. Jansen shared a sweet photo with his big sis on January 24, showing her cutting his hair.
He appeared happy and healthy before his death, posting a smiling selfie with his artwork just weeks ago. Sadly, that was the last photo he ever posted of himself.
Jansen — who was Hayden's only sibling — followed in his big sister's footsteps, appearing in projects like Even Stevens, Blue's Clues, Ice Age: The Meltdown, and more before becoming a man of the arts.
R.I.P.