Hayden Panettiere's Late Brother Suffered From 'Anxiety & Depression,' Actress Is 'Inconsolable' After His Sudden Death
Hayden Panettiere has been left "inconsolable" after the news of her brother Jansen's death spread like wildfire. While the 28-year-old's cause of death is still unknown, more information has been revealed about his mental health, including that he suffered from "terrible anxiety and depression," RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Hayden's only sibling died in an apartment near Palisades, New York, on Sunday. No foul play is suspected.
According to a source, Jansen — who was an actor and graffiti artist — was "having a rough time lately with his career," with the pal telling Daily Mail he felt as if he was "being dragged in so many directions."
According to a biography on Jansen's website, he got into art after giving up on the Hollywood lifestyle. "After spending time in LA as an adult he was ridden with terrible anxiety and depression," his website stated — adding that Jansen would later use art to heal himself.
"This period in his life eventually produced a spiritual clarity that drove him to start painting his problems, one by one. With more than 50 pieces, Jansen continues to heal himself as well as others with his visceral and emotive work," his biography read.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Jansen admitted to dabbling in drugs.
"I AM a good person. I don’t do anything illegal illegal or at least I don’t do illegal things that hurt people in front of me, if that makes sense," he wrote on his Squarespace website. "I've done drugs but I don’t steal. Not to say that anyone that’s ever stolen something is a bad person and far from it. Meaning I have my moments like everyone else.
"I was frustrated with the whole acting thing so I would take it out on weird things things like clothes," he continued.
Hayden, 33, was last seen with her little brother in January. Jansen shared a sweet photo with his big sis on January 24, showing her cutting his hair.
He appeared happy and healthy before his death, posting a smiling selfie with his artwork just weeks ago. Sadly, that was his last photo ever posted.
As of this post, Hayden has not addressed her brother's passing.
R.I.P.