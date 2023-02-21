Fibber George Santos CALLED OUT By Piers Morgan Over 'Lies' About Jewish Heritage & Mom's Death After Don Lemon Cancelation
Branding himself a "terrible liar," George Santos did not help his reputation when he appeared in front of Piers Morgan after canceling his Don Lemon interview. The disgraced congressman, 34, addressed several of his scandals on Piers' Uncensored, admitting he was deceitful to the American public and doubling down on his past stories, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"I've been a terrible liar on those subjects and what I try to convey to the American people is I made mistakes of allowing the pressure of what I thought needed to be done," Santos told Piers when pressed about "embellishing" his resume.
"This wasn't about tricking anybody. It wasn't about tricking the people it was about getting accepted by the local party," he insisted.
Piers hawked the interview by telling viewers he would be challenging "one of America's most controversial politicians, lie by lie," attempting to catch Santos up on several topics like 9/11, his prep school, and if he ever worked at Goldman Sachs or Citigroup.
Despite New York City's elite prep school Horace Mann claiming it has no record of Santos, he insisted he was telling the truth about going to the $59,800 per year institution.
When asked why the school had no record of him, Santos suggested that school officials may have searched for the wrong name.
"I was there for six months of ninth grade in 2004. I attended for a brief period of time, then went back to the public school system and then dropped out," he told the TalkTV host on Monday.
Santos also admitted that he didn't get a master's in business in New York as he had claimed — adding that he never graduated high school.
"I didn't get a masters in business, my resume was never furnished or supplied by me. I did not obtain a college education," he said. "That remains one of my biggest regrets in life. I have made peace with the fact that I made a bad choice in making that decision. It wasn't easy."
When Piers asked why he fabricated his resume, Santos responded, "I just didn't have that part of my biography and I couldn't give anything. Societal pressure too.
"I think it was a very stupid decision on my part, that I regret every day."
Santos also gaslit Piers by being defensive when the host asked about the mixed stories regarding his mother's death and his "Jewish" heritage.
In July 2021, Santos tweeted, "9/11 claimed my mother's life… so I'm blocking so I don't ever have to read this again" when someone claimed the 2001 terrorist attack "was a victimless crime."
However, it was later confirmed that the politician's mother died in 2016.
"I won't debate my mother's life as she passed in 16, and I think it's quite insensitive that people are questioning my mother's legacy," he told Piers.
Santos flat-out denied ever claiming that he is of Jewish descent — instead, insisting it was a "party favor joke."
"I never claimed to be Jewish. It was a party favor joke. I say that my grandparents are Jewish on my mothers' side, and I am Jew-ish," he told Piers.
"There were thousands of people in a room at the RJC in November who all laughed at that joke."
Santos' interview was supposed to happen with Lemon on Wednesday; however, after Don was caught age-shaming Nikki Haley, the politician's people jumped ship to Piers.
"We heard the comments and it was in very poor taste and we did not wish to do a sitdown with someone who could speak ill of women in that regard," Santos' rep stated. "It shouldn't matter if it's a Republican or Democratic woman running for public office, but we're not going to sit down with someone who would say such horrible things. I don't think he should be rewarded for bad behavior."
Despite Lemon apologizing for his comments, sources told RadarOnline.com that staffers are coming for his job in the wake of his two-day absence.