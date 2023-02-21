Fibber George Santos CALLED OUT By Piers Morgan Over 'Lies' About Jewish Heritage & Mom's Death After Don Lemon Cancelation

Piers hawked the interview by telling viewers he would be challenging "one of America's most controversial politicians, lie by lie," attempting to catch Santos up on several topics like 9/11, his prep school, and if he ever worked at Goldman Sachs or Citigroup.

Despite New York City's elite prep school Horace Mann claiming it has no record of Santos, he insisted he was telling the truth about going to the $59,800 per year institution.

When asked why the school had no record of him, Santos suggested that school officials may have searched for the wrong name.