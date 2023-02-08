'You Should Be Embarrassed': Mitt Romney Confronts George Santos During Tense Exchange Before President Biden's SOTU Address

The surprising exchange took place on Tuesday night as both Republican politicians arrived at the Capitol to hear President Joe Biden ’s State of the Union address.

Senator Mitt Romney and embattled Congressman George Santos shared a tense exchange this week in the House Chamber, RadarOnline.com has learned.

But while both men were mingling among their fellow politicians before Biden started his address, Romney had a few choice words for Santos.

“You don’t belong here,” Romney reportedly told Santos, according to one House member who witnessed the exchange, before Romney told Santos he should be “embarrassed.”