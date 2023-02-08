'You Should Be Embarrassed': Mitt Romney Confronts George Santos During Tense Exchange Before President Biden's SOTU Address
Senator Mitt Romney and embattled Congressman George Santos shared a tense exchange this week in the House Chamber, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising exchange took place on Tuesday night as both Republican politicians arrived at the Capitol to hear President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.
But while both men were mingling among their fellow politicians before Biden started his address, Romney had a few choice words for Santos.
“You don’t belong here,” Romney reportedly told Santos, according to one House member who witnessed the exchange, before Romney told Santos he should be “embarrassed.”
According to CNN, Romney also criticized Santos for standing in the front aisle of the House Chamber “trying to shake hands” with President Biden and senators despite “the fact that he’s under ethics investigation.”
“He should be sitting in the back row and staying quiet instead of parading in front of the president and people coming into the room,” the Utah senator told CNN during an interview after Biden’s address, noting that Santos responded to his remarks but Romney “didn’t hear.”
“Hey [Mitt Romney] just a reminder that you will NEVER be PRESIDENT!” Santos wrote on Twitter after the tense exchange and after Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Santos came under fire in December after he admitted to lying about where he graduated college, where he worked prior to running for Congress, his family background and allegations he used to dress as a drag queen.
After being sworn into Congress in January, a number of investigations were launched into the 34-year-old GOP politician’s fabricated resume and finances – including one allegation he stole $3,000 from a GoFundMe launched for a U.S. military veteran’s dying dog.
The House Ethics Committee is also expected to launch an investigation into Santos, and numerous New York Republicans have called for the freshman congressman to step down from his role in Congress.
During his interview with CNN on Tuesday night, Senator Romney expressed disappointment that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has not called on Santos to resign.
“He says he, you know, that he embellished his record. Look, embellishing is saying you got an A when you got an A-,” Romney said. “Lying is saying you graduated from a college that you didn’t even attend and he shouldn’t be in Congress.”
“And they’re gonna go through the process and hopefully get him out,” Romney continued. “But he shouldn’t be there and if he had any shame at all, he wouldn’t be there.”
When asked about the House Ethics investigation and his New York constituents calling for him to resign, Santos told CNN he is “not concerned.”