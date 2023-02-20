Embattled Politician George Santos CANCELS Don Lemon Appearance, Rips CNN Host Over 'Sexist' Age-Shaming Scandal

"He’s the kind of person who goes around saying he’s not going to take the fall for his show flopping, it’s not his fault and the network’s tanking, and they shouldn’t have pushed him out of his primetime slot," a source noted.

"The ratings are way down, the new boss is implementing tough new rules, and no one is happy," added the insider. "All these people were pampered with perks and pats on the back until now and all of a sudden Don, Wolf Blitzer and others are at a point of ‘yikes, we’re in trouble.’"

The Daily Mail issued the statement made by Santos' rep.