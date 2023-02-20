Your tip
Embattled Politician George Santos CANCELS Don Lemon Appearance, Rips CNN Host Over 'Sexist' Age-Shaming Scandal

Feb. 20 2023, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Though politician George Santos landed himself in hot water due to a string of lies, even he didn't want to hold a public chat with Don Lemon in the wake of his recent controversial comments about women.

RadarOnline.com has learned Santos was scheduled to sit down with Lemon on Wednesday but canceled the appearance, opting to give Piers Morgan the exclusive interview instead.

An insider claimed Lemon, 56, was booked before his scandal, in which the CNN This Morning co-host said that presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, 51, "isn't in her prime."

The TV star has now been absent from his gig for two days, and the drama made Santos believe that having him on his show would be bad press.

"We heard the comments and it was in very poor taste and we did not wish to do a sitdown with someone who could speak ill of women in that regard," Santos' rep stated. "It shouldn't matter if it's a Republican or Democratic woman running for public office, but we're not going to sit down with someone who would say such horrible things. I don't think he should be rewarded for bad behavior."

Since Lemon's words outraged viewers and colleagues, he apologized via Twitter.

"The reference I made to a woman’s 'prime' this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it," he expressed. "A woman’s age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day."

Nonetheless, as RadarOnline.com revealed, his coworkers are hoping he gets the boot since he's always had "a colossal ego."

"He’s the kind of person who goes around saying he’s not going to take the fall for his show flopping, it’s not his fault and the network’s tanking, and they shouldn’t have pushed him out of his primetime slot," a source noted.

"The ratings are way down, the new boss is implementing tough new rules, and no one is happy," added the insider. "All these people were pampered with perks and pats on the back until now and all of a sudden Don, Wolf Blitzer and others are at a point of ‘yikes, we’re in trouble.’"

The Daily Mail issued the statement made by Santos' rep.

