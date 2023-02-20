Don Lemon's Absence Addressed On 'CNN This Morning' As His Job Hangs In Limbo Following Sexist Remark
Poppy Collins addressed her embattled co-anchor Don Lemon's second absence on CNN This Morning, breezing through his "day off" as his seat was kept warm by Sara Sidner on Monday's show, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Don's job is rumored to be hanging by a thread after his sexist remarks and several outbursts, with co-workers complaining about his "colossal ego."
Poppy and Sara held it down in the New York studio while Kaitlan Collins, 30, was on assignment in Warsaw, Poland. RadarOnline.com told you — Lemon was axed from today's lineup after he said Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley "wasn't in her prime" at 51 years old following his blowup on Collins and CNN staffers.
The female trio proved that ladies do it better, holding down the fort in wake of Don's leave. Poppy addressed the issue, randomly throwing in that "Don has the day off" as the morning show kicked off.
This comes after all hell broke loose on the CNN set when Don age-shamed Haley, with Poppy rushing off the stage for a "well-timed” bathroom break following the tense exchange.
CNN's golden boy wasn't on Friday's show in light of the fallout — but he tried to backtrack his comments by calling into a morning meeting on his day off.
RadarOnline.com learned that Don's attempt miserably failed, with several employees and viewers calling for him to be fired.
“He has a colossal ego and he’s the kind of person who goes around saying he’s not going to take the fall for his show flopping, it’s not his fault and the network’s tanking, and they shouldn’t have pushed him out of his primetime slot,” dished an insider about the failing morning show.
“The ratings are way down, the new boss is implementing tough new rules, and no one is happy. All these people were pampered with perks and pats on the back until now and all of a sudden Don, Wolf Blitzer and others are at a point of ‘yikes, we’re in trouble.’”
Don has allegedly been salty ever since getting bumped from primetime to mornings with Collins and Poppy.
As RadarOnline.com reported, he had a full-on temper tantrum when he "screamed" at Collins and accused her of "interrupting" him following their December 8 broadcast.
Collins was "visibly upset" after being scolded by the 56-year-old anchor and ran out of the newsroom, leaving staffers "shaken."
After his outburst, Don had a second episode, going "ballistic" on staff after his feud with Collins was highlighted in the company newsletter.
Don doesn't seem to be sweating the news as he escaped to Miami and looked carefree amid the drama and missed work.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to CNN for comment.