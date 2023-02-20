Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Turns Over Weapons After Judge Signs Off On Estranged Wife’s Restraining Order
Ex-NBA star Trevor Ariza has turned over a series of weapons to the Los Angeles Police Department after the court ordered him to as part of his estranged wife’s restraining order, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ariza, 37, surrendered his 4 guns to the LAPD. The filing noted he turned over 2 Glocks and 2 AR-15s. The weapons will be stored until the outcome of Ariza’s ex-Bree’s restraining order.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this month, Bree rushed to the court pleading for protection against Ariza. She accused him of being abusive during their marriage and said she still fears for her safety after filing for divorce.
Trevor “engaged in acts of extreme physical abuse towards me,” Bree said. She described incidents that happened during their marriage.
“He was verbally and emotionally abusive to me. Some of the abuse occurred in the presence of our children,” Bree wrote. “I have been financially dependent on Trevor throughout our marriage.”
Bree said she hoped the divorce would calm him down but claims it only made things worse. She said he often shows up to her home unannounced and lets himself in.
In her petition, Bree submitted a series of photos of the alleged bruises she received during her marriage. She detailed an incident on August 2021 where she said Ariza showed up at home “very angry” and demanded she turns over her cell phone.
After she refused, Bree claimed Ariza choked her until she almost passed out. Bree said Trevor punched her with a closed fist and then continued to punch her multiple times.
On February 17, 2020, Bree said Trevor choked her until she passed out. “He immediately grabbed me by the throat and started choking me until I was unconscious,” she said.
Bree wrote, “I strongly believe that Trevor’s physical, verbal, and emotional abuse warrants a” protective order.
The judge granted Bree’s request for a temporary restraining order which prohibits Ariza from coming within 100 yards. The court set a March 8 hearing to determine if a permanent restraining order will be granted.