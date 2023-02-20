Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Turns Over Weapons After Judge Signs Off On Estranged Wife’s Restraining Order

Ex-NBA star Trevor Ariza has turned over a series of weapons to the Los Angeles Police Department after the court ordered him to as part of his estranged wife’s restraining order, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ariza, 37, surrendered his 4 guns to the LAPD. The filing noted he turned over 2 Glocks and 2 AR-15s. The weapons will be stored until the outcome of Ariza’s ex-Bree’s restraining order.