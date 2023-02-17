Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza’s Estranged Wife Granted Temporary Restraining Order After Showing Court Shocking Photos Of Alleged Abuse
Ex-Lakers star Trevor Ariza’s estranged wife Bree was granted a temporary restraining order against the basketball star after telling the court she feared for her safety, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has granted the request by Bree. The court ordered Trevor to stay 100 yards away from her and her home.
The court set a hearing for March 8, where the judge will hear arguments from both sides being determining whether a permanent restraining order is appropriate.
The judge also granted Bree’s request for sole custody of their children until the next hearing.
In her petition, Bree described horrific alleged abuse by Trevor that she said happened during their marriage.
Trevor “engaged in acts of extreme physical abuse towards me,” she said.
“He was verbally and emotionally abusive to me. Some of the abuse occurred in the presence of our children,” Bree wrote. “I have been financially dependent on Trevor throughout our marriage,” she explained as to why she stayed.
Bree said she hoped that filing for divorce would calm down the alleged abuse but she said it has made it worse.
She said Trevor often shows up at her home unannounced and comes inside. She said he even calls her horrible names in front of their children including “h—” and a “b----” and refuses to stop when asked.
She said he lives near her home which makes her extremely uncomfortable.
Further, she said Trevor has refused to pay her child support and has threatened to take away the kids.
In court documents, Bree submitted a series of graphic photos of the alleged abuse Trevor did during their marriage. She described one incident in August 2021 where she said he showed up at home “very angry” and demanded she turn over her cell phone.
She said she refused which led to him throwing her on the bed. Bree said Trevor choked her but then let go right before she passed out.
Bree said Trevor punched her with a closed fist and then continued to punch her multiple times. Another incident that Bree detailed happened on February 17, 2020.
She accused Trevor of choking her until she passed out. “He immediately grabbed me by the throat and started choking me until I was unconscious,” she said.
Bree wrote, “I strongly believe that Trevor’s physical, verbal, and emotional abuse warrants a” protective order.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, Bree filed for divorce from Trevor after four years of marriage. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.
The date of marriage was listed as April 2018 and the date of separation as “TBD”.
Bree demanded primary physical custody of their two kids and asked that Trevor receive visitation. She also asked the court to award her temporary child and spousal support.
In his response, Trevor demanded joint physical and legal custody of their kids. He asked the court to terminate Bree’s right to spousal support.
The judge has yet to rule.