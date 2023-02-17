Tia Mowry & Estranged Husband Cory Hardrict Close To Finalizing Divorce Settlement, Actress Hands Over Finances To Ex
Tia Mowry and her estranged husband Cory Hardrict are coming close to finalizing their divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tia has informed the court that she has turned over all required bank and tax statements to Cory.
In addition, Tia has provided her ex with a list of her income and expenses per month. The move signals the two are at the tail end of their negotiations and the case will soon come to an end.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in October, Tia filed to end her marriage after 14 years together.
The actress was honest with fans and opened up about the split on social media,
“I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children,” she said.
In her petition, Tia cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. She listed the date of marriage as 2008 but did not provide a date of separation.
The actress asked the court to award her joint legal and physical custody of their two kids: Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4. Tia also requested that her ex-husband be cut off from spousal support.
- Tia Mowry’s Estranged Husband Cory Hardrict Demands Joint Custody Of 2 Kids In Divorce
- Tia Mowry Serves Estranged Husband Cory Hardrict With Divorce Papers Days After He Publicly Confesses ‘I Still Love My Wife’
- Tia Mowry's Estranged Husband Denies Cheating Rumors After She Files For Divorce, Twin Tamera Speaks Out
She asked that the terms of the prenuptial agreement they signed before the marriage be enforced.
Despite Cory publicly denouncing the divorce, Tia followed through and served him with the legal papers days later. He said on Instagram Live, “I love my beautiful family, I love my kids, love my wife. Love all you guys. It's all love."
In response, Cory said he was on board with the joint custody of their kids. However, he alluded that he was set to put up a fight when it came to spousal support.
Cory asked the court to terminate Tia’s right to spousal support but left the boxes unchecked on whether he wanted spousal support.
Further, he noted on his response that he wanted the court to determine “the validity of the prenuptial agreement dated April 14, 2008, and/or that any provisions are unconscionable.”
All signs point to the exes working out their issues behind the scenes.