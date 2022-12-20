Tia Mowry’s Estranged Husband Cory Hardrict Demands Joint Custody Of 2 Kids In Divorce
Tia Mowry’s estranged husband Cory Hardrict appears ready for war as part of their divorce with the actor questioning the validity of the prenuptial agreement they signed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Cory has responded to Tia’s divorce filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in October, Tia filed to end her marriage after 14 years together. She told fans, “I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.”
In her petition, Tia cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce. The actress hired celebrity attorney Laura Wasser to handle the case.
Tia listed the date of marriage as 2008 and did not list a date of separation. Tia requested the court award them joint physical and legal custody of their two children. They share Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4.
In addition, she asked that both she and Cory not be awarded spousal support. She also revealed they signed a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle.
After Tia filed for divorce, Cory appeared to believe she was making a mistake. He said on Instagram Live, “I love my beautiful family, I love my kids, love my wife. Love all you guys. It's all love."
Days later, Tia served Cory with the divorce papers.
- Tia Mowry Serves Estranged Husband Cory Hardrict With Divorce Papers Days After He Publicly Confesses ‘I Still Love My Wife’
- Tia Mowry's Estranged Husband Denies Cheating Rumors After She Files For Divorce, Twin Tamera Speaks Out
- Tia Mowry Files For Divorce From Husband After 14 Years, Doesn't Want To Pay Spousal Support
Now, he has responded to the divorce and denied that “irreconcilable differences” played a part. In addition, he asked the court to award him joint legal and physical custody of their sons.
Cory asked the court to terminate Tia’s right to spousal support. He left the boxes unchecked on whether he wished to seek spousal support from his ex or not.
Further, Cory’s lawyer put a note on the response that stated he wanted the court to determine “the validity of the prenuptial agreement dated April 14, 2008 and/or that any provisions are unconscionable.”
All this comes days after Tia was asked by paparazzi about her Christmas plans while out in Los Angeles. She said she planned on spending the holiday with her ex and their children.