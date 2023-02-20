Britney Spears Looks Tense In First Night Out With Husband Sam Asghari After Friend’s Failed Intervention
Britney Spears looked on edge during her night out with her husband Sam Asghari and her best friend Cade Hudson, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Sunday, the pop star and her entourage went out for dinner in Malibu where they were swarmed by cameras. The outing is the first time Spears has been seen since sources revealed her friend’s intervention attempt.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Spears’ inner circle had rented out a Los Angeles mansion with the intent to have the pop star receive medical treatment for two months.
However, sources claimed the pop star became aware of the plan and the whole thing was called off. A source close to Spears told TMZ, “I’m afraid she’s gonna die.”
Other sources said Spears has started to become “erratic” and “volatile.”
A third source claimed Spears had been taking medicine to “hype her up” and described her as “flying off the handle.”
- Britney Spears’ Estranged Dad Fires Off Subpoena To Ex-FBI Agent Who 'Corroborated' Claim He Spied On Pop Star Daughter In Court
- Britney Spears Triggered Into Depressive Episode Over Rocky Relationship With Her Sons: Source
- Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Caught Partying In Arizona For Super Bowl Weekend During Pop Star's Alleged Meltdown
One source told the outlet, “The intervention was long overdue. She is very much a danger to herself and those around her. It's a ticking time bomb. Thank god somebody finally took some steps to do something about it."
Another insider claimed that Spears had been abusing Adderall.
They said, “This is 2008 all over again. There is serious fear she is either going to die or kill someone. She is abusing caffeine, Adderall, and anything she can get her hands on. She is not taking her medication, which is essential to stabilize her mood and is unknowingly trying to self-medicate with other substances, which is exacerbating her mental illness."
After the rehab story broke, Spears posted a statement denying the report her friends were concerned. She said, “It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died … I mean at some point enough is enough.
She added, “As my hubby says it best: don’t believe everything you read!!! All that love right back at ya.”
Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart has not commented on the intervention report.