'Third Wheel' Katy Perry Feels Excluded From 'Boys' Club' With Fellow 'American Idol' Judges Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie

"Katy says American Idol has turned into a boys' club with Luke and Lionel," one tipster spilled about the guys' close bond. "They play pranks on each other and tell inside jokes."

Luke and Lionel even recently teamed up for the Crash My Playa concert event in Mexico this January, where the country crooner sang his praises, not only calling Lionel "one of the greatest human beings ever," but also "one of my best friends in the world."

The duo wowed the crowd with a live rendition of several famous songs including Easy by The Commodores.

"I want to do this song with you because I say every night in my show this is a song you like to sing," Lionel told Luke before they performed his own single, Stuck on You.