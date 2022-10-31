Luke Bryan Faces Backlash After Bringing Right-Winged Gov. Ron DeSantis Onstage At Concert

Country musician Luke Bryan struck the wrong cord with social media users following a fundraising event for Hurricane Ian relief over a controversial cameo paid by current Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, RadarOnline.com has learned. \n\nWhile on the stage in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday night, Bryan welcomed DeSantis to join him. The Florida Republican was greeted by cheers from the audience, however, the video was not well received online with users quick to call out Bryan for what appeared to be an endorsement ahead of the November midterms. \n\nAfter receiving harsh replies to a tweet that showed the controversial moment when DeSantis appeared alongside Bryan, the country singer issued an apology and urged internet critics that his move was not a political statement."I understand Governor Ron DeSantis is a very polarizing figure," the country singer tweeted on Sunday. "But i grew up in a country where if a governor ask you if they can come and raise awareness to help victims of a natural disaster you help."\n\nIronically, DeSantis, along with other Florida republicans like Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, voted against federal aid for natural disaster relief, only to later request funds in the wake of Hurricane Ian's devastation. \n\n"What DeSantis was doing was hurricane relief? I never heard him ask for those donations. Looked like he was campaigning while throwing out hats," wrote one Twitter user who replied to Bryan's apology post. \n\nDeSantis did change his tone towards the Biden administration following a visit from the President, which also captured a hot mic moment, and praised Joe for his help in the devastated state.While Bryan stood by his remark that the cameo was not done in a political manner, many users across social media platforms were quick to call out the likeness of Bryan/DeSantis' stunt.\n\n"Funny but how does wearing a DeSantis campaign sweater somehow raise disaster awareness, aside from the fact that DeSantis has been disastrous for Florida?," quipped another Twitter user in Bryan's replies.\n\nMany were sympathetic to Bryan but others insisted an apology was never needed, putting politics back into the debate front and center as they framed woke leftists as the threat to democracy. \n\n"Hey @lukebryan. @goverondesantis is NOT "polarizing," as you claimed when sucking up to lefty Twitters. Have the courage of your convictions. At least DOJ/FBI are not knocking on your door to arrest you as they have for many conservatives. Find your cojones #America1st," read one Twitter member outraged at Bryan's statement."How much money was raised? Where did it go? Was it raised from concert attendees after already paying for tickets or was it part of the ticket price? Was it simulcast with an 800 number to donate to?" read one tweet that quoted an article on Bryan defending DeSantis for his appearance. \n\nMany tweets echoed these questions, which come after Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announced he was investigating DeSantis over what he called an inhumane political stunt. The alleged stunt was the illegal transfer of Venezuelan asylum seekers who arrived in Texas but were then unknowingly transported to Martha's Vineyard via Florida earlier this year in September. \n\nFlorida taxpayer funds — that were intended for COVID relief — reportedly funded the Texas asylum seekers' cross-country move, which was endorsed by DeSantis and praised by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, although Abbott quickly denied involvement when the question of the stunt's legality was raised.