'They Had To Compromise': Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom 'Back On Track' After Relationship Woes Stall Marriage Plans
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are "back on track" after their relationship hit a rut and stalled their marriage plans, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
An insider claimed that career commitments were putting strain on the Harleys in Hawaii singer, 37, and Needle in a Timestack star, 45, due to their increasingly busy schedules.
It was hard for the duo to "balance work and family" until they sought other opinions via therapy sessions, which helped them realize that "if they were going to make it, they would have to compromise."
To show her dedication, Katy and the couple's two-year-old daughter, Daisy, joined Orlando in Kentucky this summer where he was filming Red Right Hand.
Plus, Orlando has been more hands-on as Katy returned to judging American Idol. In recent months, she's also been busy with her Sin City residency Play at the new Resorts World hotel, which kicked off in December 2021.
"Counseling helped, and made the way for them to get back to wedding planning," said one insider. "They both agree that counseling helped them see things from another perspective."
Bloom popped the question on Valentine's Day 2019 with a romantic proposal .
"We went to dinner, and I thought we were gonna see some art after dinner, but we pulled up to a helicopter … It was really sweet. He asked me to marry him in a helicopter," she dished on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Katy said the fun continued when they landed.
"Everybody had an earpiece," the pop star gushed. "We go downstairs, and my whole family was there and all of my friends. He did so well."
The A-list pair first connected while bonding over an In-N-Out Burger at the 2016 Golden Globes, going on to get engaged and welcome Daisy in August 2020.
"The couple and their love for one another had grown to a level they didn't even expect since the arrival of their daughter," a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time.
Prior to finding love with each other, Katy and her ex-husband, Russell Brand, divorced in 2012.
As for Orlando, the Troy star and his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, split in 2013, two years after welcoming their son, Flynn.