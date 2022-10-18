'They Had To Compromise': Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom 'Back On Track' After Relationship Woes Stall Marriage Plans

It was hard for the duo to "balance work and family" until they sought other opinions via therapy sessions, which helped them realize that "if they were going to make it, they would have to compromise."

To show her dedication, Katy and the couple's two-year-old daughter, Daisy, joined Orlando in Kentucky this summer where he was filming Red Right Hand.

Plus, Orlando has been more hands-on as Katy returned to judging American Idol. In recent months, she's also been busy with her Sin City residency Play at the new Resorts World hotel, which kicked off in December 2021.

"Counseling helped, and made the way for them to get back to wedding planning," said one insider. "They both agree that counseling helped them see things from another perspective."