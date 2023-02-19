Don Lemon Axed From CNN Morning Line Up For Monday's Show As His Future As Cohost Hangs In The Balance

The 56-year-old anchor was co-hosting CNN This Morning on Thursday when he reacted to Haley's comments on the age of politicians.

"This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable,” Lemon said during the live broadcast. “I think it’s the wrong road to go down. She says people, you know, politicians are suddenly not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime. Sorry, when a woman is in her prime is in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.”

The morning show's other hosts, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, later left the set after Lemon's age-shaming comments — an act that was originally played off as a "well-timed" bathroom break.