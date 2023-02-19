Home > News > crime Non-Binary Ex-Biden Staffer Sam Brinton's Family Calls Them A Liar, Claims Their Abuse Story Never Happened Source: mega By: Joshua Wilburn Feb. 19 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Former Biden Department of Energy official Sam Brinton claimed to have been beaten by their father, who allegedly also held a gun to their head and forced them into conversion therapy. However, their family has spoken out, denying the accusations and using police records to show that no abuse ever occurred.

The 35-year-old was first championed, and then heavily questioned, by the trans community over the accounts of their childhood. "I’m in this constant state of fear," Brinton previously claimed. "My dad has held a gun up to my head multiple times." Brinton claimed they were continuously punched and sent to the emergency room at least seven times after coming out to their family when they were just 11-years-old. They also mentioned how they had been electrocuted and tortured with needles growing up.

The former Biden official's younger sister, Rachel Brinton, told The Post their parents were Southern Baptists but never exhibited any violence towards Sam or any of their three children. "There’s no validity to those claims," Rachel explained. “First of all, the claims of conversion therapy never happened, nor did my parents abuse my brother or I." "My parents and I have always known the truth but we don’t preach to people what the truth is. It’s disheartening because my parents are still being slandered for the past decade because some people believed Samuel’s words.”

Brinton's mother, Peggy Jo, also released an op-ed in the New York Times where she said that they never signed them up for conversion therapy. She also began to poke holes in her child's story, claiming they "did not abuse" Brinton, adding that if they'd "been in an emergency room at any time, there would be records … and there are none." The Police Department of Perry, Iowa, where the young staffer grew up, also confirmed their records go back to 1994 and show no signs of any child or domestic abuse disputes connected to the Brinton family.

Their story of overcoming abuse and prejudice gave Brinton the notoriety that helped elevate their political career leading them to be tapped by the White House in January 2022 to serve as the deputy assistant secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy. However, the 35-year-old staffer was placed on leave and eventually fired after they were charged for grand larceny late last year. Brinton could face up to 5 years in prison in Minnesota for theft and up to 10 years in a separate case in Las Vegas.

