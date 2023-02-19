Remembering 'Law & Order' Star Richard Belzer: His History As A UFO And JFK Conspiracy Theorist

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Richard Belzer died early Sunday at the age of 78. The actor and comedian leaves behind decades of entertainment, but also one of the biggest collections of UFO, John F. Kennedy and Elvis conspiracy theories around.

Source: mega

Belzer's longtime friend Bill Scheft confirmed the actor's death early Sunday morning telling the Hollywood Reported that the SVU star "He had lots of health issues, and his last words were, 'F--- you, motherf---er!'" The 78-year-old actor starred in several TV shows, movies and music videos including Saturday Night Live and Sesame Street - but many will know him as NTPD Detective John Munch on NBC's Law & Order: SVU.

Besides acting and comedy, one of the actor's biggest hobbies and passion was conspiracy theories revolving around some of the world's biggest mysteries. In an interview with The Globe in 2002, Belzer said, "These are subjects I've been fascinated by for many, many years and I'd often go on about them at lunch or dinner with my friends and family." "I had all this information that was so compelling and not generally known," he continued. "I felt compelled to get it out there and drive the rest of the world crazy."

Source: mega

The actor wrote an expose called UFOs, JFK and Elvis: Conspiracies You Don't Have to Be Crazy to Believe. He referred the book as a "hybrid animal" focused on history, journalism and even a bit of comedy thrown in for good measure. When discussing Kennedy's assassination, he explained: "The president of the United States was killed by rifle fire while riding in an open car in broad daylight ... It was an event that was witnessed by hundreds but investigated by a panel of seven men, none of whom was anywhere near Dallas that day." He would claim that it was "decided" that Lee Harvey Oswald was the shooter.

In the book, the TV star joked about shooting with a bow and arrow taking aim at the grassy knoll while behind the gymnasium at his Junior College. Belzer was also an outspoken believer of alien life and the conspiracies revolving around Elvis Presley secretly being alive. "If UFOs can exist in the opinion of American astronauts and the writings of every culture since the beginning of time ... that means Elvis might be coming soon to a location near you."

Source: mega

Belzer leaves behind his third wife, actress Harlee McBride, and his two stepdaughters, Jessica and Bree.

