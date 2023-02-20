'Vanderpump Rules' Star Katie Maloney SLAMS Scheana Shay's Accusation She Co-Signed Tom Schwartz's Fling With Raquel Leviss

"Literally why would I think you were lying to my face??? You were telling me how much happier you are etc etc so I’ve [been] happy FOR YOU,” Scheana wrote back. “You literally told me in Vegas that you want tom to move [on] bc it’ll make it easier for you bc you had already. And you encourage me to push him to move on.”

Making it clear that Scheana doesn't need to “help tom with anything," Katie seemed to reference her ex's fling with Raquel. “I was pretty clear that I didn’t mean or cosign s—t … so why go through with this?” she responded.