Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Katie Maloney

'Vanderpump Rules' Star Katie Maloney SLAMS Scheana Shay's Accusation She Co-Signed Tom Schwartz's Fling With Raquel Leviss

katie maloney text messages scheana shay raquel tom
Source: Mega; @raquelleviss/Instagram
By:

Feb. 20 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

The Vanderpump Rules drama continued after the cameras stopped rolling. Katie Maloney unleashed venom on her Pump Rules co-star Scheana Shay for pushing the narrative that she allegedly co-signed for her ex-husband Tom Schwartz to move on with Raquel Leviss, releasing text messages that she claimed proved otherwise, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Katie, 36, shared several text message conversations with Scheana, 37, in her since-deleted Instagram Story on Monday morning.

“Back in May … after we spoke in Vegas … I told Scheana I wasn’t down for this s—t … so keep going with this diabolical nonsense,” Katie captioned the first of the messages.

katie maloney
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

When Scheana asked her if she was “putting up a front” about declaring she wanted Tom to move on, Katie replied, “When in public that’a [SIC] how I present.”

This prompted Scheana to unload a doozy.

"Literally why would I think you were lying to my face??? You were telling me how much happier you are etc etc so I’ve [been] happy FOR YOU,” Scheana wrote back. “You literally told me in Vegas that you want tom to move [on] bc it’ll make it easier for you bc you had already. And you encourage me to push him to move on.”

Making it clear that Scheana doesn't need to “help tom with anything," Katie seemed to reference her ex's fling with Raquel. “I was pretty clear that I didn’t mean or cosign s—t … so why go through with this?” she responded.

Article continues below advertisement
scheana
Source: Mega

Katie continued on her tirade, accusing Scheana of continuing to encourage Tom and Raquel to date during their divorce.

“After starting to lay some ground work. Inviting Schwartz and Raquel to her birthday (not me) it was very obvious but sure too busy to check in with me," Katie told Scheana.

MORE ON:
Katie Maloney
Article continues below advertisement
katie
Source: Mega

As RadarOnline.com reported, Tom and Raquel shared a kiss at Scheana's wedding last year after he split from Katie; however, the Good As Gold singer claimed Tom's ex gave her blessing.

Katie releasing the text messages is just her latest public outburst about the situation.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
raquel
Source: @raquelleviss/Instagram

She also slammed Raquel over the weekend after the Sur waitress posted a smiling shot cuddled up to Tom outside of his Schwartz and Sandy's bar in Los Angeles.

"You really thought you did something here but these comments ATE LOLOLO," she commented on Raquel's photo. Katie later called Raquel "desperato" for the pictures.

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Vanderpump Rules star — and Katie's bestie — Stassi Schroeder also entered the chat, commenting, "I know no one asked for my option, but it's moments like this I really missing giving it."

Katie responded by dropping Stassi's famous Scheana diss: "LEMME GUESS? You'd like a glass of Pinot Grigio?"

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.