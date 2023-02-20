Biden Chinese Spy Confession: President's Handpicked Economic Appointee Once Belonged To Intelligence Operation

President Joe Biden's handpicked appointee to represent the United States at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) was discovered to be a former member of an organization identified as an intelligence group for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), RadarOnline.com has learned.

It was revealed that Dominic Ng, CEO of East West Bank, served as an "executive-director level" member in an "honorary position" for China Overseas Exchange Association (COEA), which was found to have ties to Chinese intelligence groups.

The discovery came after an investigation was conducted into Ng, which subsequently called for an additional probe by the FBI from several GOP lawmakers.