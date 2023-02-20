Biden Chinese Spy Confession: President's Handpicked Economic Appointee Once Belonged To Intelligence Operation
President Joe Biden's handpicked appointee to represent the United States at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) was discovered to be a former member of an organization identified as an intelligence group for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), RadarOnline.com has learned.
It was revealed that Dominic Ng, CEO of East West Bank, served as an "executive-director level" member in an "honorary position" for China Overseas Exchange Association (COEA), which was found to have ties to Chinese intelligence groups.
The discovery came after an investigation was conducted into Ng, which subsequently called for an additional probe by the FBI from several GOP lawmakers.
According to reporting by the Daily Caller, Ng served as "executive director" at the COEA from 2013 to 2017.
After the information was made public, Ng stated on Friday that he withdrew from the "honorary position" in 2014 due to "non-participation."
The reporting also shared that after Ng allegedly left his position with the COEA in 2017, he was accused of having a five-year stint as "executive director" for a related organization, China Overseas Friendship Association (COFA) in 2019.
Due to both the COEA and COFA being identified as intelligence groups for the CCP, six Republican lawmakers wrote to FBI Director Christopher Wray on the findings.
Led by Texas Congressman Lance Gooden, the GOP representatives demanded that the FBI investigate Ng's participation in the CCP-adjacent organizations.
"An individual with ties to Chinese intelligence front groups should be disqualified from public office," Rep. Gooden told the Daily Caller on Monday. "If he has any integrity, Mr. Ng would step down until an investigation has time to occur."
A spokesperson for the banker labeled the GOP group's initiative as "conspiracy theories" and denied that Ng was ever involved with the COFA.
CIA officials tasked with analyzing Chinese intelligence identified the two groups as fronts for the United Front Work Department (UFWD), a CCP agency that oversaw intelligence and influence operations.
According to CIA analyst Nicholas Eftimiades, the CFOA and COEA merged in 2019 to allegedly take on the UFWD-backed effort, per reports from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC).
While reporting connected Ng to the two alleged CCP groups, a spokesperson dismissed high-level involvement from the banker.
The spokesperson claimed that while Ng was a member of COEA, he allegedly never paid membership dues and did not attend meetings with the COEA — although an archived page from the website featured him meeting with the group's former chairman, Han Qide, on February 12, 2014.