What CNN Drama? Carefree Don Lemon All Smiles As He Hits The Beach With Fiancé Tim Malone As 'Sexist' Scandal Heats Up

During Thursday's episode of CNN This Morning, Lemon and co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins discussed Haley's remark during her campaign announcement which called for "mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old."

Lemon, 56, explained Haley's "talk about age" made him uncomfortable and said her comments were the "wrong road" to go down, stating that she "is not in her prime."

"A woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s," he continued, leading to criticism from viewers, other staffers and boss Chris Licht.