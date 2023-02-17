Chris Brown Trash Talks '3LW' Singer Kiely Williams, Mocks Her Lisp After She Called Him Out: 'He Beats Women'

Hip-hop star Chris Brown attacked 3LW singer Kiely Williams after she called out his past domestic abuse allegations and accused him of riding the coattails of Chloe Bailey, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Williams, 36, was among the many outraged by the released snippet of Bailey's single, How Does It Feel, featuring Brown, 33.

The former Cheetah Girl slammed Brown as talentless while accusing him of using Bailey's fame to make himself relevant in mainstream music after his past domestic abuse scandal.

Williams took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the "garbage" collaboration.