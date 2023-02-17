Chris Brown Trash Talks '3LW' Singer Kiely Williams, Mocks Her Lisp After She Called Him Out: 'He Beats Women'
Hip-hop star Chris Brown attacked 3LW singer Kiely Williams after she called out his past domestic abuse allegations and accused him of riding the coattails of Chloe Bailey, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Williams, 36, was among the many outraged by the released snippet of Bailey's single, How Does It Feel, featuring Brown, 33.
The former Cheetah Girl slammed Brown as talentless while accusing him of using Bailey's fame to make himself relevant in mainstream music after his past domestic abuse scandal.
Williams took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the "garbage" collaboration.
"Let him come out with his own record — so genius, so captivating that it makes us all forget HE BEATS WOMEN. He can’t so he wont. So what does he do?" Williams tweeted on Thursday.
"He slowly creeps back into the mainstream by getting small nods for features on Black Women’s merit," Williams continued her tirade. "Black women who are more talented, more worthy, but give him the okay."
Fans had mixed reactions, with some defending Brown while others suggested his supporters should put themselves in his victim's shoes.
Brown, on the other hand, took a less-than-mature approach, hitting back at Williams.
In an Instagram story, the Under the Influence singer shared a screenshot of William's tweet — and made fun of her speech impairment.
"I'm getting tired of ya broken PROMITHIS, PROMITHIS," Brown captioned the scathing post. "Obviously you are at a point in your life where either you are very broke or broken.
"THE FACT you think you have to speak negatively about me makes u look so lame," Brown continued his attack on the female artist. "YOUR LIFE AND YOUR CAREER MUST SUCK RIGHT NOW."
Brown's outburst continued as he blasted Williams as broke and irrelevant.
Brown did not appear to be worried about how his scathing remarks against Williams would be viewed by fans — and continued his rant with a meme of Williams, which also made fun of her lisp.
Brown shared a meme that featured a younger Williams with text that read: "thop it."
William's outrage dated back to Brown's 2009 scandal when he pled guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna. Brown has continued to face serious allegations of sexual assault and domestic violence from multiple women.
Brown's 2009 guilty plea resulted in the singer being ordered to 180 days of community service, five years probation, and domestic violence counseling.
In 2016, Brown was arrested in Los Angeles after a woman accused him of pointing a gun at her. Brown was released from jail on a $250,000 bond and faced no criminal charges due to lack of evidence.
After the event, Brown was spotted wearing a t-shirt that read "this b---- lyin'." The same year, Brown was also accused of threatening his female tour manager in a "drug-filled tirade."
The singer's tour manager claimed he threatened a "beat-down" on his tour bus.