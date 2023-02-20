Your tip
The Last Photo: Hayden Panettiere's Drug-Addled Brother Was All Smiles Just Weeks Before His Shocking Death

Hayden Panettiere's younger brother, Jansen, looked happy and healthy in the last photo he shared of himself just two weeks before he tragically died at the age of 28.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Jansen, an actor and artist, was all smiles while showcasing some of his work via Instagram on February 6.

"Graffiti is illegal," he captioned the beaming pic tagged in Nyack, New York.

Jansen had posted other photos of his graffiti-style paintings just two days ago, previously sharing pieces from his clothing collection and PDA snaps with his girlfriend.

It appears Jansen and Hayden maintained their close sibling bond over the years as he posted a final snapshot of the duo smiling together on January 24.

"Not the first haircut she's tried to give me," the sweet shoutout read.

Jansen reportedly died over the weekend in New York, according to law enforcement sources who told TMZ they got a call to a residence on Sunday night around 5:30 PM.

Insiders claim there is no foul play suspected in his untimely passing, although Jansen's cause of death remains unclear.

He was Hayden's only sibling and was five years her junior.

MORE ON:
Hayden Panettiere
Like his elder sister, Jansen had also made a name for himself in Hollywood, even gracing the carpet with Hayden at the ArcLight in January 2019.

He appeared in Even Stevens, and had voice roles in Blue's Clues, as well as Ice Age: The Meltdown. Jansen got the opportunity to work alongside Hayden in Tiger Cruise and Racing Stripes, continuing to land spots on hit shows as the years passed including The Walking Dead.

He also had a number of other projects in production at the time of his death.

In a website promoting his graffiti art, Jansen shared some background information about himself in a self-written bio.

"I AM a good person. I don't do anything illegal or at least I don't do illegal things that hurt people in front of me, if that makes sense," he wrote. "I've done drugs but I don’t steal. Not to say that anyone that's ever stolen something is a bad person and far from it. Meaning, I have my moments like everyone else."

Jansen also said his artwork was a creative outlet and passion project, adding that he was "frustrated with the whole acting thing so I would take it out on weird things like clothes."

Hayden has yet to publicly address her brother's death.

