The Last Photo: Hayden Panettiere's Drug-Addled Brother Was All Smiles Just Weeks Before His Shocking Death

Like his elder sister, Jansen had also made a name for himself in Hollywood, even gracing the carpet with Hayden at the ArcLight in January 2019.

He appeared in Even Stevens, and had voice roles in Blue's Clues, as well as Ice Age: The Meltdown. Jansen got the opportunity to work alongside Hayden in Tiger Cruise and Racing Stripes, continuing to land spots on hit shows as the years passed including The Walking Dead.

He also had a number of other projects in production at the time of his death.

