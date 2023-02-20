McCann Family Asks German Woman Who Claims She's Missing Maddy To Take DNA Test: 'The Girl Does Look Similar,' Says Source
Madeleine McCann's parents have asked the German woman claiming to be their missing daughter to take a DNA test. Kate and Gerry McCann, whose toddler was kidnapped in 2007 while on vacation in Portugal, allegedly have hope that Julia Wendell, 21, is their long-lost little girl, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 21-year-old went viral after she claimed to be Madeleine, with sources agreeing she has an uncanny resemblance to the McCann's daughter.
"The family are taking no chances, they are willing to look at all leads. It is important they look at all of the factors, the girl does look similar. There’s no disputing that," a family insider shared.
“If what she says is true, there is every chance it could be her. It all adds up.”
However, Wendell's allegations have driven a wedge between her and her family.
Between sobs on an Instagram live, Wendell shared alleged trauma she has endured from her family since she claimed to have "evidence" that proved she was Madeleine.
"My grandma called me," Wendell shared during the live stream per the Daily Star. "She said that I'm a very bad person, that she doesn't want to meet me anymore. She started to shout at me."
Wendell's account, @IAmMadeleineMcCann, stressed the importance of securing a DNA test to prove her theory.
"I asked her for a DNA test with her or with my parents and she will not take a DNA test with me and I can't say she has to do it," Wendell added about her alleged conversation with her grandmother.
In addition to allegedly being denied a DNA test from her family, Wendell said she has been unsuccessful in locating her birth certificate.
The German woman claimed that her family has branded her as "not normal" and condemned her for giving "hope to the McCanns."
Wendell's distressed live stream continued as she shared that her family allegedly told her she was a "horrible person" who they "don't want to know anymore."
She claimed her mother told her she was "sick" and needed "psychiatric help" after causing "a circus" with the viral account.
"You are sick, Julia," read a message from Wendell's mom that she shared. "I’m selling the house and none of us will answer the phone if you call, for everything you’ve done and the embarrassment you’ve put me through."
In addition to her family's disapproval, Wendell said her claim also brought hardship to her relationship.
"I am alone," Wendell shared. "My boyfriend wants to leave me too — because of this case."
According to posts on Wendell's account, she believed she was taken from her real family by a suspect in the case who lived in Germany, where she was raised. Wendell claimed that she confronted the father of a possible suspect and received a violent reaction after she told him she knew what they allegedly did to her.
Since her plea for help in connecting with the McCanns went viral, Kate and Gerry have requested a DNA test to conclude if Wendell is their missing daughter.