Far-Right Activist James O'Keefe Dumped As Boss Of Project Veritas After Revolt: Provocateur, Who Notoriously 'Found' Biden Daughter's Diary, Accused Of 'Cruel Treatment' Of Staff

The founder of Project Veritas, James O'Keefe, was removed from his position on the company's board and stripped of his title as CEO after a group of employees publicly condemned his leadership, RadarOnline.com has learned.

O'Keefe founded the far-right activist group in 2010. Listed as a 501(c)(3) corporation, O'Keefe's Project Veritas allegedly produced and distributed highly-edited videos from its undercover operations in an attempt to discredit mainstream media and political opponents by touting conspiracy theories.

The 38-year-old former CEO was placed on paid leave before his removal while board members considered action against him for alleged workplace misconduct and mismanaging donor funds.