GMA's Amy Robach Claims ABC Shut Down Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Interview In Leaked Tape Now, the network is seeking the employee who released the shocking private video.

An explosive video concerning Jeffrey Epstein and featuring ABC News anchor Amy Robach has leaked — and it has already begun to create world-wide controversy.

In the clip allegedly filmed earlier this year and published this Tuesday, November 5, by Project Veritas, the Good Morning America host claims three years ago, she had the Epstein story — including photos, videos and interviews with an alleged victim — but the network shut it down.

“I’ve had this interview with Virginia [Roberts],” Robach, 46, says of the alleged Epstein victim.

“We would not put it on the air. I was told ‘Who’s Jeffrey Epstein? No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story.’”

“The Palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us a million different ways,” the frustrated anchor continues. “I tried for three years to get it on to no avail. And now it’s all coming out and it’s like these new revelations and I freaking had all of it.”

The footage was caught when Robach was speaking to an ABC producer on a hot mic off air.

It’s unclear who released it, though a source exclusively told RadarOnline.com that “there is a massive internal hunt to find out who leaked the tape.”

“I’m so pissed right now,” the anchor continues in the clip. “There will come a day when we will realize Jeffrey Epstein was the most prolific pedophile this country has ever known. I had it all, three years ago.”

Robach explains that after years of pushing the network to publish her exclusive interviews, she began wondering why they were holding back so much.

Radar readers know Roberts has has claimed she was recruited by Epstein’s team when she was working at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

She was just 15 when she said she started being used as a paid sex slave for Epstein and Britain’s Prince Andrew.

The royal was a longtime friend of Epstein, and often attended lavish parties with him and other notorious members of society.

Still, the prince has denied he knew of Epstein’s criminal behavior, and has said he’s “appalled” by the sexual abuse allegations. Buckingham Palace has denied Andrew had any sexual involvement with Roberts.

Epstein was deemed a sex offender after being accused of paying girls as young as 14 hundreds of dollars for private massages before molesting them in his New York and Palm Beach mansions between 2002 and 2005.

After his arrest, he was locked behind bars, where he died while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

His death was marked a suicide by hanging, but in the leaked video, Robach says she is “100 percent” certain someone killed him.

“He made his whole living blackmailing people. There was a lot of men in those planes, a lot of men who visited that island, lot of powerful men who came into that apartment,” she says. “I knew immediately.”

Meanwhile, forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden exclusively told Fox News last week that Epstein’s body showed signs of homicide.

Robach also dropped the bombshell that Epstein’s alleged sex recruiter, Ghislaine Maxwell, should “watch her back” now that the victims are speaking out.

After Project Veritas released Robach’s shocking video confession, both the journalist and the network shared public statements.

“As a journalist, as the Epstein story continued to unfold last summer, I was caught in a private moment of frustration. I was upset that an important interview I had conducted with Virginia Roberts didn’t air because we could not obtain sufficient corroborating evidence to meet ABC’s editorial standards about her allegations,” Robach said. “My comments about Prince Andrew and her allegation that she had seen Bill Clinton on Epstein’s private island were in reference to what Virginia Roberts said in that interview in 2015. I was referencing her allegations – not what ABC News had verified through our reporting. The interview itself, while I was disappointed it didn’t air, didn’t meet our standards. In the years since no one ever told me or the team to stop reporting on Jeffrey Epstein, and we have continued to aggressively pursue this important story.”

ABC echoed her message. “At the time, not all of our reporting met our standards to air, but we have never stopped investigating the story,” they said. “Ever since we’ve had a team on this investigation and substantial resources dedicated to it. That work has led to a two-hour documentary and 6-part podcast that will air in the new year.”