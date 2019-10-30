Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bombshell Claim: Jeffrey Epstein's Prison Death May Have Been Murder, Not Suicide! There's evidence here of homicide,' reveals forensic pathologist, Dr. Michael Baden.

Jeffrey Epstein was strangled to death, and did not complete suicide by hanging!

That’s the bombshell suggestion from a renowned longtime forensic pathologist hired by Epstein’s brother to look into the death of the millionaire and accused sex offender.

Dr. Michael Baden raised concerns Wednesday, Oct. 30, on Fox News about the New York City Medical Examiner’s findings that ruled Epstein’s death a suicide.

Baden, a former New York City medical examiner, noted that the 66-year-old Epstein had two fractures on the left and right sides of his larynx, as well as one fracture above his Adam’s apple.

“Those three fractures are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation,” revealed Baden, who is also a Fox News contributor.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center with a bedsheet around his neck on Aug. 10.

He’d had been incarcerated in the Manhattan facility since his July 6 arrest on sex trafficking charges.

Baden’s findings are at odds with the official determination Epstein’s death was a suicide.

“It appears that this could have been a mistake,” Baden noted. “There’s evidence here of homicide that should be investigated, to see if it is or isn’t homicide.”