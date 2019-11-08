Amy Robach Rant's Alleged Leaker Speaks Out To Megyn Kelly! ABC news anchor claims network shut down Epstein sex slave story she had years ago.

The alleged leaker who was fired by CBS after secretly releasing Amy Robach‘s revelation that ABC shut down her Jeffrey Epstein sex slave story is now telling all in an interview with none other than Megyn Kelly.

In the now world-wide controversial video, that was allegedly filmed earlier this year and published Nov. 5 by Project Veritas, Good Morning America host Robach claims three years ago, she had the Epstein story — including photos, videos and interviews with an alleged victim — but the network killed it.

The fired staffer has now been revealed as Emmy-winning producer for CBS This Morning, Ashley Bianco.

Bianco, 25, who was given the boot by CBS after her former ABC employer snitched to the network that she had leaked the footage of Robach’s rant, reportedly contacted Kelly, 48, directly so she could tell her story.

As Radar readers know, the network shut down down Robach’s Epstein story out of concern of pushback from the British royal family.

Kelly teased the interview on Twitter on Friday, writing: ‘I just joined Instagram – have a feeling you’ll be interested in my first post – coming Friday morning. Pls follow me there at: @therealmegynkelly. Have some news coming your way…’, incorrectly writing her Instagram handle, which is just @megynkelly.

The former ABC staffer who allegedly leaked the hot mic Amy Robach tape sits down with me in an exclusive — here’s a preview — we’ll be posting the full exchange shortly at https://t.co/A53IqETTDd. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/WgvUFgCnBX — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 8, 2019

The sit-down will be the former Fox News star’s first attempt at a comeback since she got axed from NBC for her controversial blackface comments last year.

Readers know, the bombshell clip showed Robach, 46, venting to her producer back in August on a hot mic off air about how the network nixed her story three years ago. “I’ve had this interview for years. I’ve had this interview with Virginia Roberts. We would not put it on the air,” Robach says of the alleged Epstein victim.

“I was told ‘Who’s Jeffrey Epstein? No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story.’”

Robach was referring to Epstein’s underage sex slave who accused the creep of lending her out for sex with his friends, including Prince Andrew.

Robach claims ABC banned it from going live because the palace threatened to sue the network.

The royal was a longtime friend of Epstein, and often attended lavish parties with him and other notorious members of society.

“The Palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us a million different ways,” the frustrated anchor continues. “I tried for three years to get it on to no avail. And now it’s all coming out and it’s like these new revelations and I freaking had all of it.”

“I’m so pissed right now,” the anchor continues in the clip. “There will come a day when we will realize Jeffrey Epstein was the most prolific pedophile this country has ever known. I had it all, three years ago.”

Meanwhile, the prince has denied he knew of Epstein’s criminal behavior, and has said he’s “appalled” by the sexual abuse allegations. Buckingham Palace has denied Andrew had any sexual involvement with Roberts.

Epstein was deemed a sex offender after being accused of paying girls as young as 14 hundreds of dollars for private massages before molesting them in his New York and Palm Beach mansions between 2002 and 2005.

After his arrest, he was locked behind bars, where he died while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

His death was marked a suicide by hanging, but in the leaked video, Robach says she is “100 percent” certain someone killed him.