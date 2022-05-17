Twitter Engineer Caught On Bombshell Secret Recording TRASHING Elon Musk, Claims Platform 'Does Not Believe In Free Speech'

Senior Twitter engineer Siru Murugesan was recently captured on a secret recording not only slamming Elon Musk and his alleged takeover of the social media giant, but also claiming that the platform has a definite left-wing bias and a habit of regularly censoring right-wing users, Radar has learned.

In a shocking development that comes as Twitter and Musk’s $44 billion deal reportedly hangs in limbo, American far-right activist group Project Veritas secretly recorded Murugesan over a series of encounters in which he claimed workers at the social media platform “hate, hate, hate” Musk and his plans to takeover Twitter.