New Claim! Madeleine McCann Abduction Part Of Sex Trafficking Ring Documentary claims the three-year-old was snatched by gang.

Tragic tot Madeleine McCann was snatched as part of an organized sex trafficking ring, a new series alleges.

Now an 8-part Netflix docu-series, The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann, released today, reexamines the high-profile case with fresh eyes.

It has been 12 years since the then 3-year-old went missing from her British family’s vacation villa in the Algarve region of Portugal.

The disappearance has been a nightmare for parents, Gerry McCann and Kate McCann, who faced suspicion and intense media scrutiny after their daughter disappeared in May 2007.

The series, directed by Chris Smith, advances the notion that Madeleine was abducted and potentially sold as part of a sex trafficking ring.

This theory is boosted by the fact that her body has never been found while there have been very few solid leads in the case.

Madeleine went missing on May 3, 2007, as she was on holiday with her parents and her twin 2-year-old siblings, Sean and Amelie at a Portugese resort called Praia da Luz.

Her parents left their three kids asleep in their room so the couple could go to dinner with friends at a nearby tapas restaurant, a mere 80 yards away.

They took turns checking on the three children every 30 minutes, but when Kate McCann went to see the kids at around 9:30 pm, the bedroom window was open and Madeleine was missing from her bed.

Despite a massive police search the little girl was never found with the police in Portugal even naming the parents as suspects.

They subsequently won a libel case after one detective wrote a damning book about them.

In the new film, witnesses recount seeing a man carrying a small blond child in pajamas toward the beach, shortly before Kate McCann checked on her daughter.

Portugal is an easy geographical outlet for sex traffickers while there were also reports of shady “spotters” at the resort, looking for children to abduct around the same time.

