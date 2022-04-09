Hayden Panettiere Seen For The First Time Since Her Boyfriend's Restaurant Brawl In LA

The 32-year-old actress was snapped rocking an all-black outfit showing off some midriff while running errands sporting a black top and sweatpants and a pair of classic black and white converse.

Her outing comes two weeks after her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, had been filmed during the middle of a wild bar fight that made its way all the way outside the Sunset Marquis in Los Angeles.

Hickerson allegedly spat on one of the people involved after they reportedly left a "poor tip" which escalated to full blown bar brawl, ending with Panettiere falling to the ground while yelling at her boyfriend to stop.