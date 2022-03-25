Hayden Panettiere And BF Brian Hickerson's Wild Brawl With Group Of Hotel-Goers Captured In Jaw-Dropping Video

The South Carolina previously made headlines for a May 2019 domestic violence arrest involving Panettiere. Just when it seemed the turmoil between them was over, Hickerson was again arrested in February 2020 following another alleged domestic dispute in Wyoming.

In July of 2020, she issued a statement to empower other women in similar situations. “I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve,” the Heroes star, who shares custody of her 7-year-old daughter with ex-fiancé and former professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko, wrote.

“I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I’m grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life.”