Hayden Panettiere Has 'Cut Out' Friends Who Don't Approve Of BF Brian Hickerson Before Brawl: She 'Swears That He Changed'

Hayden Panettiere has allegedly "become secretive" and cut out friends in her inner circle who are not approving of her off-and-on relationship with boyfriend Brian Hickerson, a new report reveals.

"She takes ages to respond and sends one-word answers by text and cryptic messages," an insider tells Us Weekly, claiming any "anti-Brian" pals have been given the cold shoulder.

Last week, the couple was involved in a massive brawl with fellow patrons outside of the Sunset Marquis in Los Angeles, likely another cause for concern among her friends.