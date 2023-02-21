'I Hate To Bother You, But People Are Dying!' Anti-War Protestor Crashes President Biden's Dinner With Wife Jill Before His Trip To Ukraine
President Biden was confronted by a passionate anti-war protestor during a dinner outing with wife Jill before his surprise trip to Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The left-wing activist from Code Pink, a group focused on ending foreign wars, told Biden that he needed to act now by seeking peace and ending the Russia-Ukraine war.
A clip posted to Twitter showed the Bidens enjoying their meal by candlelight inside of the Washington D.C. restaurant when she began shouting.
"I hate to bother you, we need to end this war in Ukraine. We need to push through negotiations!" the protestor yelled.
Several patrons inside of the restaurant were upset that she was hassling the commander-in-chief during his dinner while staffers also pleaded with her to stop.
"Please take Cuba off the state sponsor of terror list," she rallied. "I hate to bother you, I'll happily leave but I hope that we push for peace talks and negotiations and take Cuba off the state-sanctioned terrorist list."
A video of the interaction was posted to Code Pink's account, reading, "We ran into President Biden at dinner in DC — he can eat peace when there's peace for the people and planet too!"
As we previously reported, America's support for Ukraine in the war against Russia has drawn increased criticism in recent months amid skepticism over continuing military aid.
Biden made a surprise trip to Kyiv on February 20 ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, during which he announced the U.S. would be providing $500 million in additional military assistance, also teasing new sanctions to crack down on entities aiding Russia's war efforts in the country.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is among those expressing concern, calling out Biden for his "blank-check policy" on Ukraine after the president's latest trip.
While Biden faces criticism for his political moves, commentator Keith Olbermann blasted the activist group. "It's hard to believe you could dishonor the name 'Codepink' but you have. You need to be yelling that at Putin, you naive children," he tweeted.