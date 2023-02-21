Comedian Ali Wong Sparks Reconciliation Rumors With Estranged Husband After Bill Hader Split
Comedian Ali Wong was spotted rekindling an old flame after her breakup with funnyman Bill Hader. Wong spent her Saturday with her estranged husband, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The sighting came a year after Wong, 40, announced her divorce from Justin Hakuta, 40, in April 2022 — beginning her romance with Hader, 44, shortly after.
The stand-up star appeared relaxed with her ex as they divided their time between two California cities.
Wong was first spotted with her estranged husband in San Francisco, where the two were seen soaking up the sun on a walk together. The Baby Cobra comedian donned a casual look, featuring a blue puffer coat, green bucket hat, black joggers, and red sneakers.
Hakuta also rocked the athleisure look, but onlookers were less focused on his outfit and more intrigued with the wedding band he proudly wore.
It appeared from his wedding band that Wong's ex is still committed to their marriage. The pair even met with friends for a game of pickleball.
According to the Daily Mail, the comedian was heard referring to Hakuta as "babe" several times during the friendly match.
The estranged co-parents took their date into the night, heading an hour away to Santa Rosa when the sun went down.
Hakuta supported Wong for her stand-up show at Santa Rosa's Luther Burbank Center for the Arts on Saturday night.
According to witnesses at the show, her estranged husband was the perfect gentleman and was seen carrying the Big Mouth voice actor's bag into the venue.
Wong first met Hakuta through mutual friends at a wedding in 2010. Four years later, the pair married. During their marriage, the comedian and businessman welcomed two children together: Mari, 7, and Nikki, 5.
After enjoying successful Netflix specials and a role alongside her ex-beau Hader in Big Mouth, Wong announced the end of her marriage in the spring of 2022.
Wong dated the SNL comedian for a short-lived two months. She ended her fling with Hader by December 2022.