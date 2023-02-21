Comedian Ali Wong Sparks Reconciliation Rumors With Estranged Husband After Bill Hader Split

Comedian Ali Wong was spotted rekindling an old flame after her breakup with funnyman Bill Hader. Wong spent her Saturday with her estranged husband, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The sighting came a year after Wong, 40, announced her divorce from Justin Hakuta, 40, in April 2022 — beginning her romance with Hader, 44, shortly after.

The stand-up star appeared relaxed with her ex as they divided their time between two California cities.