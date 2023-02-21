Katherine McPhee's Husband, 73, Pushing For Baby #2: Aging Music Producer Wants To Be Around For Their Kids' Milestones
Former American Idol sensation Katherine McPhee's husband, David Foster, is pushing for a second child, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned as insiders claim the couple has different timelines when it comes to expanding their family.
The Had It All singer, 38, and Grammy-winning music producer, 73, welcomed their first child together — son Rennie — two years ago in February 2021.
Rennie was McPhee's first child and #6 for Foster, who is the proud father of five adult daughters from previous relationships. RadarOnline.com has discovered that Foster is keen on having another little one with his loving wife sooner rather than later.
"David's done the math and knows he won't be around when his kids with Katharine are much beyond adulthood," dished a friend of the famed composer.
The lovebirds first crossed paths in 2006 when she was a contestant on AI and he was serving as a season 5 mentor on the show.
It seems they were destined to be together, albeit becoming friends before any romance blossomed between them. Foster notably played piano at McPhee's first wedding when she tied the knot with Nick Cokas, whom she was married to from 2008 to 2016.
By 2017, there were rumors that Foster and McPhee were in a budding relationship, which were later proved true when the pair made their red carpet debut as a couple the following year.
The couple exchanged their vows at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in South Kensington, London, in June 2019 and were overjoyed to find out she was expecting in late 2020.
Insiders claim that Foster is now hopeful to give Rennie a little brother or sister to play with in the near future, especially because he wants to "enjoy time with them and impart all the wisdom he can, so he doesn't want their next child to arrive years down the road."
McPhee, on the other hand, "wants to space out having kids," according to the pal. "David is not content with cooling his heels when it comes to having their second baby."
She spoke about motherhood and more during a recent interview, revealing she cherishes being a parent.
"I would love to have another baby, but we'll see," the Scorpion actress shared in a clip from The Jennifer Hudson Show, stating she and Foster are "not in any crazy rush."