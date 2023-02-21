Katherine McPhee's Husband, 73, Pushing For Baby #2: Aging Music Producer Wants To Be Around For Their Kids' Milestones

Insiders claim that Foster is now hopeful to give Rennie a little brother or sister to play with in the near future, especially because he wants to "enjoy time with them and impart all the wisdom he can, so he doesn't want their next child to arrive years down the road."

McPhee, on the other hand, "wants to space out having kids," according to the pal. "David is not content with cooling his heels when it comes to having their second baby."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.