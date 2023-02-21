LAPD Arrest Man Accused Of Murdering Catholic Bishop In Bed, Suspect's Wife 'Worked' For Clergyman

The Los Angeles Police Department made an arrest in the murder of Catholic Bishop David O'Connell, who was found dead from a gunshot wound in his bed over the weekend. Neighbors claimed the suspect's wife had worked for the clergyman, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Saturday, the LAPD was called to the Hacienda Heights home of O'Connell, 69. Upon the arrival, authorities discovered the beloved religious leader in bed after being fatally shot in his upper torso area.

After announcing that O'Connell's death was being investigated as a murder, authorities confirmed on Monday that a suspect was arrested in connection to the brutal killing.