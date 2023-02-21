Your tip
LAPD Arrest Man Accused Of Murdering Catholic Bishop In Bed, Suspect's Wife 'Worked' For Clergyman

By:

Feb. 20 2023

The Los Angeles Police Department made an arrest in the murder of Catholic Bishop David O'Connell, who was found dead from a gunshot wound in his bed over the weekend. Neighbors claimed the suspect's wife had worked for the clergyman, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Saturday, the LAPD was called to the Hacienda Heights home of O'Connell, 69. Upon the arrival, authorities discovered the beloved religious leader in bed after being fatally shot in his upper torso area.

After announcing that O'Connell's death was being investigated as a murder, authorities confirmed on Monday that a suspect was arrested in connection to the brutal killing.

According to the Daily Mail, authorities told NBC 4 Los Angeles that the suspect had been identified early on in the investigation through "unnamed technical means."

They stated that the suspect was taken into custody without incident; however, a reporter on the scene and neighbors claimed the suspect barricaded himself in his home prior to his arrest.

While the suspect's name was not released by authorities, neighbors alleged the man's identity is Carlos Medina.

Neighbors told Clare Harter, a reporter for Los Angeles Daily News, that LA Sheriff's Deputies arrived on the scene around 12 AM Monday, but it wasn't until hours later, at around 9 AM, that the suspect emerged from the residence.

Luis Lopez, a neighbor who identified the murder suspect, shared that Medina's wife worked for Bishop O'Connell.

Another neighbor made a disturbing accusation about the suspect, who they referred to as an "odd man." The neighbor alleged that Medina was a known night owl, who was frequently seen digging holes in his yard at all hours of the night.

"I'm just shocked and overwhelmed," Marty Hernandez told local news. "You wouldn't know that you have somebody that lives next to your house that would do such a thing."

Even with the arrest of a potential suspect, many unknowns surround the heartbreaking case.

It has not been revealed if a firearm was recovered at the crime scene. Authorities stated that there were no signs of forced entry at O'Donnell's residence, which was owned by the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

O'Donnell served the community for 45 years as a clergyman and was considered a "peacemaker."

