Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > crime

Male Suspect Caught Trespassing At Jennifer Coolidge's Home, LAPD Launches Investigation

jennifer coolidge man suspect trespassing lapd investigation pp
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 15 2023, Published 11:03 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Actress Jennifer Coolidge had a scary situation at her Los Angeles home when an unknown man hopped her fence and walked around her property, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Law enforcement sources revealed that Coolidge was reviewing security footage when she came across the man.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer coolidge man suspect trespassing lapd investigation
Source: mega

The incident happened last month. On the footage, the unidentified suspect showed up at Coolidge’s pad and attempted to open her security gate. Once that didn’t work, the man hopped over her gate.

The suspect didn’t stop there and continued to walk around the property. However, the man did not try to break into the home and left without stealing.

Article continues below advertisement

After viewing the footage, Coolidge decided to call up the police who took a trespass report and launched an investigation into the situation.

Law enforcement sources believe the man involved may be transient. No arrests have been made as of yet.

jennifer coolidge man suspect trespassing lapd investigation
Source: mega
MORE ON:
crime
Article continues below advertisement

The White Lotus star has been on a hot streak for the past couple of years. Last month, the actress won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her role on the Mike White-created show.

During her acceptance speech, Coolidge praised White for restarting her career by giving her the role of Tanya McQuoid.

She told the audience, "I thought I was going to be the queen of Monaco even though someone else did it. But I had these giant ideas. And then you get older and, oh, s--- is going to happen.”

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer coolidge man suspect trespassing lapd investigation
Source: mega

The actress continued, “And, Mike White, you have given me hope. You've given me a new beginning. Even if this is the end, because you did kill me off, but even if this is the end, you changed my life in a million different ways. My neighbors are speaking to me and things like that. I was never invited to one party on my hill, and now everyone's inviting me! I just —you know, it's to you, Mike White."

"So anyway, I just want to say, Mike White, I love you to death. I just want to say, this is a real fun night, thank you. Thank you!” Coolidge ended.

jennifer coolidge man suspect trespassing lapd investigation
Source: mega
Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.