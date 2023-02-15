Male Suspect Caught Trespassing At Jennifer Coolidge's Home, LAPD Launches Investigation

The actress continued, “And, Mike White, you have given me hope. You've given me a new beginning. Even if this is the end, because you did kill me off, but even if this is the end, you changed my life in a million different ways. My neighbors are speaking to me and things like that. I was never invited to one party on my hill, and now everyone's inviting me! I just —you know, it's to you, Mike White."

"So anyway, I just want to say, Mike White, I love you to death. I just want to say, this is a real fun night, thank you. Thank you!” Coolidge ended.