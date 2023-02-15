Jake Tapper Sex Scandal Rocks CNN: Top Anchor’s Executive Producer LEAVES NETWORK After Becoming Embroiled In Two ‘Inappropriate’ Newsroom Romances With ‘Subordinates’
Jake Tapper’s executive producer was ousted from CNN last week after it was revealed he was embroiled in at least two inappropriate newsroom romances with network subordinates, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Federico Quadrani, who served as Tapper’s executive producer before being fired from CNN on Friday, reportedly hooked up with two CNN subordinates – including a senior producer at the network.
“There were some complaints,” one network insider told the New York Post. “No one had proof, and these things are hard to prove. Jake was aware of the investigation.”
Although an internal investigation was launched into the allegations against Quadrani, and although Tapper was “aware of the investigation,” the 53-year-old The Lead host was then reportedly “presented with something that he couldn’t ignore” on Wednesday.
By Friday, Quadrani was ousted from the network.
“Jake was made aware of it and acted quickly,” another CNN insider told the Post. “Someone discovered something accidentally, and brought it to Tapper. He delivered it to [human resources], and they were terminated.”
According to the Post, Quadrani joined Tapper at CNN in 2013 after previously working at MSNBC.
He reportedly served as an executive producer on Today from 2003 to 2009 after working on ABC’s Good Morning America from 1998 to 2003.
Even more sensational is the fact Quadrani worked under disgraced former CNN president Jeff Zucker during part of his tenure at Today between 2003 to 2009.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Zucker was forced to resign from his role at CNN one year ago after it was revealed he was involved in an extramarital affair with fellow network executive Allison Gollust.
"As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years," Zucker explained in February 2022.
"I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't,” he continued. “I was wrong."
As for Quadrani, it is currently not known who the two CNN staffers he allegedly had intimate affairs with were – although one of the subordinates was also reportedly “missing” alongside Quadrani from the network’s Washington bureau on Friday.
“They’re consenting adults and no one’s particularly feeling like this is some big scandal,” one CNN insider said.