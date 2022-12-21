Armed Suspect Barricades Himself & Infant Son Inside Mobile Home After Leading California Police On Shocking Chase
An armed suspect, identified at the moment only as Fernando, has barricaded himself and his infant son inside a mobile home in Lancaster, California, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to police, highway patrol initially spotted a white Kia SUV traveling at an alarmingly high rate of 132mph along the 14 freeway on Wednesday, December 21.
California highway patrol then launched a high-speed pursuit for the vehicle which spanned several freeways and ended at a mobile home.
At this time, the suspect has not yet been identified but he did make contact with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office.
The suspect contacted the L.A. Sheriff's Office to inform them that he was armed and had his infant son in the vehicle.
"He also said that he would shoot at CHP officers if we did not disengage in the pursuit," a spokesperson for California Highway Patrol said at a press conference.
At one point during the chase, the suspect fired shots at officers around 17th Street E and Avenue Q in the Palmdale area. No officers were injured in the suspect shooting but the chase continued.
The chase came to an end when the suspect arrived at his mobile home in Lido Estates Mobile Park in Lancaster.
As the suspect exited his vehicle, officers claimed that the man pointed the handgun at the infant's head and slowly moved away from the officers and made his way inside his mobile home.
The suspect's aunt, Alejandra Rosas, spoke with reporters at the mobile home park.
Rosas confirmed that the infant was the suspect's son but alleged that she did not know "what happened."
"He was fine. He was laughing and singing for baby," Rosas said of the suspect's behavior before the high-speed chase.
LAPD Deputy Miguel Meza issued a plea to Fernando on local news station ABC7 in an attempt to communicate a peaceful surrender.
"Fernando, we have crisis negotiators here on scene," Deputy Meza told the camera in hopes the suspect was watching news coverage. "We have deputy personnel who want to help you, who want to make sure your baby is safe."
"Please talk to us. We want to communicate with you. We've been trying to communicate for the last six hours," Deputy Meza concluded.
The ongoing situation has breached the eight hour mark since CHP was fired led on the high speed chase after failing to pull the suspect over for speeding.
This is a developing story.