Armed Suspect Barricades Himself & Infant Son Inside Mobile Home After Leading California Police On Shocking Chase

An armed suspect, identified at the moment only as Fernando, has barricaded himself and his infant son inside a mobile home in Lancaster, California, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to police, highway patrol initially spotted a white Kia SUV traveling at an alarmingly high rate of 132mph along the 14 freeway on Wednesday, December 21.

California highway patrol then launched a high-speed pursuit for the vehicle which spanned several freeways and ended at a mobile home.