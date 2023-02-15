Every Gruesome Crime Scene Photo Revealed In Murdaugh Family Murders Trial

Evidence shown to the jury included police bodycam footage taken from first responders at the family's home on June 7, 2021.

In the footage, incessant barking and wailing from the family's dogs could be heard as police investigated the crime scene outside Moselle's dog kennel area.

Alex was seen wearing a stark white t-shirt as he spoke to police collecting information. Prosecutors claimed that Alex changed his clothes after he allegedly opened fire on his wife and son.

At one point, Alex asked if the bodies of his wife and son were being covered as he folded over with despair.