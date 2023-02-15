Judge Approves Drake's Request To Avoid Deposition In XXXTentacion's Murder Trial

Drake had his wishes granted after a judge approved a motion to avoid being deposed in the murder trial for fellow rapper XXXTentacion, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, was ordered to sit for a deposition in connection to the June 2018 murder of XXXTentacion.

The Hotline Bling rapper's attorney, Bradford Cohen, was successful after filing a motion to toss the subpoena and the deposition out the window.