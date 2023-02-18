Alex Murdaugh's Late Son Confronted Him About Wife Discovering 'Bag Of Pills' Before Murders, Prosecution Reveals

The prosecution rested their case against murder suspect Alex Murdaugh, dropping a bombshell in court before doing so. A voicemail from the once-prominent South Carolina attorney's late son was released that revealed Maggie Murdaugh, 52, discovered a "bag of pills" before the double murders, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Prior to being gunned down at his family's private hunting ranch, Moselle, Paul Murdaugh, 22, contacted his father and left a voicemail explaining that he needed to talk to him about a concerning discovery made by his mother.

Alex, 63, was accused of fatally shooting his wife and son on June 7, 2021, in an attempt to deflect from criminal financial allegations against him.