Kellie Pickler's Husband Kyle Dead By Apparent Suicide At Nashville Home

Kellie Pickler's husband Kyle Jacobs died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at the couple's Tennessee home, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Nashville PD tells RadarOnline.com, "Nashville’s Department of Emergency Communications received a 911 call at 1:21 p.m. Friday from a home on Sneed Road in the police department’s West Precinct. Officers and Nashville Fire Department personnel responded and located resident Kyle Jacobs, 49, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office. His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide."

A police rep tells us that Kellie "awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911."